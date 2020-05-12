Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Scattered Showers & Isolated Thunder Expected Overnight, Flood Watch Continues

Local Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Additional showers are expected overnight along with some isolated thunder. A warm front will lift north into the Four States Tuesday morning. This will also spark a few showers and isolated thunder. We’re only looking at about 1/10 of an inch of accumulation but with the ground already saturated, flooding could still be a concern. A Flood Watch remains in place through Tuesday.

Scattered storms are likely almost on a daily basis through the weekend. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories