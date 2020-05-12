Scattered Showers & Isolated Thunder Expected Overnight, Flood Watch Continues

Additional showers are expected overnight along with some isolated thunder. A warm front will lift north into the Four States Tuesday morning. This will also spark a few showers and isolated thunder. We’re only looking at about 1/10 of an inch of accumulation but with the ground already saturated, flooding could still be a concern. A Flood Watch remains in place through Tuesday.

Scattered storms are likely almost on a daily basis through the weekend. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday evening.