Scattered Showers and Storms Tonight, Much Cooler Sunday









Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the Four States after midnight tonight. Severe weather and heavy rainfall is expected to remain to our north. Rainfall amounts should stay under a tenth of an inch for most of the area.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from tonight through Sunday morning for all of our Missouri and Kansas counties. 45 mph gusts will be possible across the entire area.

A scattered shower or storm may linger into Sunday morning, but we should see some breaks in the clouds by afternoon. It will be much cooler, with highs only reaching the mid-60s.

The coolest day of the forecast looks like Monday, when highs will only be in the upper-50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain on the cool side, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Widely scattered light rain showers will be possible frm Monday through Wednesday.

We start warming up again on Thursday, with highs well in the 60s to near 70. It’s looking like mid-70s for Friday and upper-70s by Saturday. Thursday and Friday should feature a good deal of sunshine, before chances for scattered showers and storms return for the weekend.

Have a magnificent Mother’s Day!