Scattered showers and storms through the next few days

More of the Four States should see rain through the next few days, including today as scattered storms could pop up through the afternoon and evening hours. Much of the same can be expected again tomorrow–so have the umbrellas and raincoats ready for Friday Night Football. Scattered showers are likely through Saturday and into Sunday morning as a cold front finally passes over the Four States, allowing for temperatures to cool into the middle 70s for next week. The first week of October should begin fall-like and dry. Rainfall totals could be between 1-2″ once all is said and done on Sunday.