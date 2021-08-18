Scattered showers and storms through Friday, stretch of above normal temperatures next week









Isolated rain showers will continue across the Four States through the evening. As we lose daytime heating, any showers should become few and far between for tonight. It will be a muggy night, with lows around 70 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

A few isolated showers or storms could pop up once again Friday, with highs in the upper-80s.

Much of the weekend is expected to be dry, with an outside chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the lower-90s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees from this weekend into next week.

The Climate Prediction Center has included the area in a likelihood of above normal temperatures in their 6-10 day outlook, indicating that the heat may be around for a while longer.

