As a cold front slowly approaches us from the northwest, showers and storms will begin to pop up across the Four States closer to lunchtime today. Rain chances will stick with us through late Tuesday, but note that there will be plenty of dry time through this period. Rainfall totals will likely stick between 0.25-0.5″ with the higher amounts staying to our southeast.

Temperatures today will warm into the middle 90s, but we should only warm into the upper 80s tomorrow. Once the sun returns into Wednesday, we’ll return into the upper 90s to end the week, with heat indices even higher than that. Low temperatures each night will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.