Scattered showers and storms are across the Four States this morning, and they will filter off to our east by early this afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 80s with a bit more cloud cover. Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s, and it’ll feel a little muggy at times. Most of this holiday weekend will be dry, with the best chance looking to be tomorrow afternoon with some pop-up showers and storms possible. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with a good amount of sunshine through Labor Day. Rain chances will increase again with another system that could impact us into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.







