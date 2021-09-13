Scattered showers and storms bring brief cooldown by Wednesday









Our very warm September continues across the Four States, with temperatures remaining above normal (average high around 83) through the upcoming weekend. Our best chance of rain comes Tuesday night into Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will knock our temperatures down to the mid-80s for Wednesday. Rain amounts will be less than a quarter of an inch, with highest totals north of I-44.

Rest of today: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the lower-90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows in the upper-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most locations stay dry until after sunset. Very humid, with highs around 90.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a small chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Most locations will stay dry. Humid, with highs in the upper-80s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the lower-90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very humid, with highs in the lower-90s.