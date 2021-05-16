Rounds of Showers and Storms Continue









Waves of showers and thunderstorms can be expected from tonight and throughout the upcoming work week and into next weekend. It will not be raining all the time and you may even catch a few peaks of the sun if you’re lucky. Keep in mind that there will at least be a chance of a shower or storm every day of the week, so keep the umbrella handy.

As for severe weather, the Four States is included in a marginal risk for severe weather tonight and Monday. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but any locally stronger storm has the potential to produce 60 mph winds and/or quarter size hail.

Flooding looks to be a larger threat. There is a marginal to slight risk for excessive rainfall tonight, Monday and Tuesday. Futurecast gives the area between 1-4 inches of rainfall between tonight and Wednesday evening. Some locations could receive additional rainfall if precipitation trains over the same areas and we are expecting additional rounds of showers and storms from Wednesday night through the weekend. The good news is the chance for rain next weekend is beginning to look a bit more isolated, which will be welcome for the numerous outdoor activities planned across the Four States, including the commemoration of the anniversary of the May 22, 2011 tornado on Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for Monday through Friday, with lower-80s looking to make a return for the weekend. Expect particularly breezy conditions for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Have a good Monday!