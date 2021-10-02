Return to sunshine, seasonable much of the week









Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Most locations will remain dry. Lows in the upper-50s.

Sunday and Monday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of a rain shower in the afternoon. Most locations will remain dry. Highs in the mid to upper-70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper-70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the upper-80s.