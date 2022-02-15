A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the Four States from 11AM-7PM today due to wind gusts up to 40 MPH, plus warm & dry conditions. Please refrain from open burning today as theses conditions create a fire hazard. We’ll warm into the upper 60s today before only cooling into the middle 50s overnight as clouds increase ahead of our next weather system.

Widespread rain will begin tomorrow afternoon, and some strong to severe storms could develop later in the evening. The biggest threat is strong winds and hail, mainly over Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. Rain will persist through Wednesday night for all.

Temperatures will drop below freezing as we enter into Thursday, so wintry precipitation is a real possibility on the backside of this system. The best chance is north of I-44, where ice and snow accumulations are likely, and this could cause an issue for Thursday’s commutes. This aspect is the most uncertain, because it all depends on the track of this system, so please stay tuned for the latest forecast.

We’ll see abundant sunshine and temperatures warming again above average into the weekend and early next week.