A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the Four States through 10 PM Wednesday due to expected wind gusts up to 35 MPH. Pair that with dry conditions and we see an elevated fire concern, so refrain from open burning. This will likely be extended through the rest of this week as a northwesterly wind will cool us into the 50s through the end of this week. We even have a good chance for a frost or a freeze into Saturday morning. By Sunday, southerly winds will take hold and warm us into the upper 70s again. This will be ahead of the chance for showers and thunderstorms into early next week.







