Record warmth this weekend; Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night

A nice southerly breeze and mostly sunny skies will aid temperatures in the upper 80s for Friday afternoon. The record for warmest temperatures on October 9th (Saturday) is 92° set back in 1980, and we could beat that with a forecast high of 93° for tomorrow. It will be warm and breezy through Sunday before storms form overnight and into Monday morning. Some of those storms could be strong to severe as most of the Four States are under a Slight risk for severe weather. An Enhanced risk exists just to our south, and this forecast could move, so it will be important to check fourstateshomepage.com for updates through this weekend.