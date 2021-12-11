Record warmth possible midweek; colder next weekend









Sunny skies and breezy conditions are expected for Sunday and Monday, with high temperatures gradually increasing.

Record highs will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s record high for Joplin is 71 degrees (set in 2008) and Wednesday’s record high is 74 (set in 1984). With highs expected to be in the low to mid-70s both days, we should break at least one record.

A strong cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, leading to falling temperatures. After reaching highs in the mid-60s early Thursday, expect temperatures in the 40s for much of the day.

A few more scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid-50s. This is ahead of a reinforcing shot of cold air that will drop our highs to around 40 degrees by next Saturday.

Have a great Sunday!