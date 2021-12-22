Record warmth possible Christmas Eve









Mostly sunny skies are on tap for your Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper-50s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with highs in the lower-60s.

For Christmas Eve, gusty southerly winds will usher in even warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the mid-70s. The December 24 record high is 73, dating back to 1955.

We’ll stay warm for the weekend, with highs in the upper-60s to around 70. There is a small chance of a Sunday shower, but most locations will remain dry.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated for Monday and Tuesday, with highs staying mild.

Have a great rest of your week!