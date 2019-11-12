Record Tying Low Temperatures

After a cold front that has brought record breaking cold to a good portion of the US, one must wonder if that cold impact was strong enough to break records in the Four States.

One issue with this will be available data. Only Jopin, Pittsburg, and Chanute have available records for checking against historic data. As of this morning, Joplin tied the record of 11 that was set back in 1911. Chanute has a record of 8 from 1911 and Chanute only cooled to 11 overnight. Pittsburg is our big record breaker for today! The record low was 14 that was also set back in 1911 and now the new record is 11!

While all of this talk of cold weather at least broke or tied records, we do have the good news of a warm up that starts tomorrow and gets us in the 50s by this weekend.