Record highs for Sunday, rain likely Monday night before cooldown

Record high temperatures are again expected for Sunday, as we reach into the mid-70s. The record high in Joplin is 71, dating back to 2008.

There will be a small chance of a sprinkle as a cold front approaches the area, but most locations should remain dry.

It will also be windy Sunday (though not as windy as Friday), with southerly gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times.

Behind the front, highs will cool into the low to mid-60s for Monday, which is still about 15 degrees above normal for late December.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely ahead of a warm front late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Highs will reach back towards 70 degrees for Tuesday, before a strong cold front knocks our lows down to the upper-20s for Wednesday morning.

There will be a small chance of a shower Wednesday, but most locations will remain dry, as highs fall to the mid-40s, which is finally below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will moderate back into the 50s as we start 2022.

Have a great rest of your holiday weekend!