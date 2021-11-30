Record high temperatures possible late week









Mostly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s.

For Thursday and Friday, record high temperatures will be possible. A high of 74 is expected for Thursday and 72 for Friday (records are 74 for Thursday and 73 for Friday).

Cooler conditions are expected for the weekend, with highs in the lower-60s. There will be a small chance of a shower Sunday morning, but most locations should remain dry.

We cool even more for Monday, with highs in the mid-50s, before warming right back up to the mid-60s Tuesday, with another very low chance of a shower.

Have a great Wednesday!