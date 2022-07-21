The record high temperature for July 21st in Joplin is 102° set back in 2011. With a forecast high of 104° expected today, we will likely set a new record. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and a calm southeast wind with very dry conditions, which leads us to an enhanced fire risk. Areas in Oklahoma and Arkansas are under a Heat Advisory today because they could see a slight heat index up to 107° today. Overnight, we’ll cool into the middle 70s with a few more clouds before triple digit heat continues. Low temperatures will be near 80° each night, as well.

This weekend will become a little breezy and more humid ahead of a system that wants to bring us some much-needed rain next week. It will likely stay to our north on Monday, but we should see some rain by Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s a little too early to talk about timing, locations and totals, so stay tuned for the latest forecasts. It does not look like this system will break us out of our heat wave, but it will provide a little relief and some aid to our drought conditions.