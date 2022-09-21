Today (Wednesday) is the last official day of summer, and temperatures will surely reflect that. We’ll warm into the upper 90s today, likely breaking the record high for September 21st in Joplin, which is currently 95° set back in 1956. Clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of the passage of the cold front this evening. Winds will shift out of the northeast, gusting up to 30 MPH overnight. Temperatures will cool into the lower 60s by tomorrow morning, before only warming into the middle 70s in the afternoon.

A few rain showers are possible Thursday morning mainly along and north of I-44. This will likely not even lead to measurable rainfall–at the very most, up to a tenth of an inch near Nevada, Fort Scott & Stockton. Temperatures will warm back to near 90° by Saturday ahead of another cold front that will bring us another slight rain chance late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will cool into the 70s to start next week, but we’ll quickly warm back into the 80s by the middle of next week.