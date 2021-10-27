Rainy & windy conditions today and tomorrow

Storms will start to move into the Four States this morning, and once rain starts, it won’t stop until Friday morning. We’ll see very little dry time, but we should see heavy rainfall and strong winds at times through the next two days. Tonight, winds will pick up and temperatures will drop. By Friday morning, 1-3″ of rain will have fallen across the Four States. The sun will reappear by the weekend as temperatures will be seasonal for Halloween. We’re also watching another rain chance Monday night into Tuesday that could drop temperatures as we begin November next week.