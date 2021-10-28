Rainy, windy and cooler for Thursday; Drying out early tomorrow

Temperatures will drop through the day as cloud cover, rain showers and northerly winds prevail. We’ll hardly see any dry time, and winds could gust up to 45 MPH. A High Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the Four States until 10 PM Thursday. Winds will likely hold on overnight as rain chances slowly decrease. A few showers could linger into Friday morning, and we should all be dry and breezy by tomorrow afternoon. The sun will make many appearances this weekend with seasonal temperatures for the holiday. A few more rain chances exist into the first few days of November next week. The first frost/freeze is looking more likely as we head into next week, as well.