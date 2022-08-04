Most of the Four States are seeing spotty showers and storms to begin this Thursday morning. While it won’t lead to large rainfall totals, anything helps our abnormally dry summer. Rain should taper off well before lunchtime, and clouds will slowly follow behind it. Even so, temperatures will still warm into the 90s, and areas south of HWY 54 will see a heat index near 100° this afternoon.

Overnight, we’ll just see a few clouds as we cool into the lower 70s by Friday morning. Tomorrow and the weekend will feature a good amount of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 90s, with heat indices even higher than that. A few more rain chances look possible into early next week, and that system could temporarily create a little relief from the heat. We’ll keep you updated.