Temperatures will drop from the 70s this morning into the middle 60s this afternoon with the help of a big rain system. Heavy rain is on the way to the Four States and should start for all of us by 8-9 AM. Once it begins, we won’t have many breaks in the rain through midday tomorrow. We could also hear some thunder and feel some strong winds with this rain system. Overnight, we’ll cool into the 40s before only warming into the 50s Tuesday.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine on Wednesday before clouds increase ahead of another chance for rain on Thursday night. Most of this system is expected to stay to the south right now, but a few showers are possible for some of the Four States Thursday night and into Friday. Some clouds will stick around through the weekend as we settle into the 60s.