Some of us are waking up to the sweet sound of rain this morning, and we have the chance to see some showers through the lunch hour. Tuesday afternoon will be dry with more sunshine and a prominent southerly wind gusting up to 35 MPH at times as we warm into the upper 70s. We’ll remain dry and windy tonight, but rain chances will increase closer to sunrise tomorrow morning as we cool into the lower 60s. A fast-moving cold front will approach us, bringing the chance for thunderstorms from 4-8 AM. Quick heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning are all possible, but severe weather does not look likely at this time. We’ll see more sunshine by Wednesday afternoon as we only warm into the middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday look to be beautiful as we’ll see abundant sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Overnight low will be in the 40s during this time. Another quick warming trend will lead us into the lower 80s on Saturday, but we’re watching another cold front that will pass over us into Sunday morning. Ahead of that system, showers and storms are possible Saturday night. This system would cool us below average to begin next week.