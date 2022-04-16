Light rain showers will begin after about midnight and stick with us on and off through early Sunday afternoon. The best chance for rain looks to be between 11am-2pm on Easter Sunday, so have those umbrellas handy! Temperatures tomorrow will only warm into the middle 50s with cloudy skies.

We’ll warm back into the 70s by Wednesday with another chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Thursday could also see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be back in the 80s by Friday, and rain chances look to increase into next weekend, as well. Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast each day this week.