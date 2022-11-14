We will likely start to see light rain by this afternoon and as the sun goes down and temperatures drop we will see our chance for snow increase. With this snow some light accumulation will be possible and maybe some minor road impacts. We will also continue to be cold for this week.

Temperatures this morning are in the low 30s for most of the Four States. We are dealing with a wind chill as well with the wind making it feel like the mid to upper 20s in several locations. These are things to consider with the kids headed to school as they should bundle up with temperatures only in the upper 20s and low 30s as well as plenty of clouds over the Four States.

The system that is set to bring us our snow tonight is currently off to our southwest and it is already generating snow as well as winter weather advisories for many locations out west as well. Into this afternoon this system will slide to our south and we will begin to see light rain with our daytime temperatures remaining above freezing. As we transition into the overnight hours and fall below freezing we will see that rain become snow and last into the night. Once this has passed though we should see a nice but cold Tuesday ahead of us with continued cold temperatures. Some areas could see some snow accumulation from this with around half to an inch of snow possible and this will be wet snow as well so it could get slushy.

Today expect a high of 46 with rain chances this afternoon becoming snow late. Tonight we will see the rain become snow and see some light accumulation possible. For the next several days we will continue to be cold and see plenty of cloud cover as well.