Non-severe storms will continue through Monday morning, finally coming to an end for all of the Four States in the early afternoon. We’ll even see some sunshine later today as we warm into the middle 60s. Tonight will be calm with lows in the middle 50s, but winds will pick up into Tuesday morning, gusting up to 40 MPH through tomorrow. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s with some sunshine tomorrow.

After midnight going into Wednesday morning, severe storms look likely across the Four States. The Storm Prediction Center has put part of our area under an Enhanced risk for severe weather, and all modes of severe weather are possible, including large hail and tornadoes. The broad timing for this event is between 2 – 10 AM Wednesday, so make sure to pay attention to the latest forecast and have ways to receive & hear weather alerts.

We’ll dry out Wednesday afternoon and cool into the 60s through the rest of the week and into Easter weekend. A chance for rain showers looks possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, and we’ll keep you updated as that gets closer.