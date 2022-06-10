Thankfully, Friday morning storms are underperforming, but the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms sticks with us through lunchtime. The heaviest rainfall and strongest storms are staying to our west. Clouds will slowly decrease this afternoon as we warm into the lower 80s. Overnight, we’ll cool into the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will raise into the upper 80s through Saturday, and heat index values will warm over 100 by Sunday afternoon. While Monday & Tuesday will be breezy, it will still be dangerously humid, so make sure to stay hydrated and protected from the sun through the 7-day forecast. We are monitoring a small chance for rain late Wednesday, and that could provide a little relief from the heat and humidity into the end of next week. Temperatures are still expected to be above average during this time.