Rain through beginning of holiday weekend; Flood threat to north

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the northern parts of the Four States–including Pittsburg–through tonight and into tomorrow morning. Everyone has the chance to see isolated afternoon storms today, but a line of storms will slowly move across Kansas and Missouri today and tomorrow. Areas near Nevada and Fort Scott could see rain through tomorrow morning, while Joplin and areas to the south may not see rain until Saturday afternoon. Rain could linger early into Sunday, and we will cool down considerably into the end of the weekend.