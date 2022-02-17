Heavy rain this morning is creating low visibility and flooded roadways, but near sunrise, everyone will start to see a wintry mix. Roadways will become slippery quickly, and by noon, this mix will transition to snow. We could see up to a quarter inch of ice and an inch or two of snow. Areas near Chanute, Fort Scott & Nevada will see higher snow accumulations. Light snow will finally come to an end before sunset, and clouds will quickly exit behind this large system. Our Winter Storm Watches & Warnings will expire by 9 PM tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 10s by Friday morning.

The weekend looks beautiful as we see sunny skies and warm above average again. Rain chances look to increase again late on Monday and into Tuesday. There is also potential to see some wintry precipitation again into the middle of next week. Stay tuned.