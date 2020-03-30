Rain & Storms Monday Night into Tuesday Morning; Slight Cooldown into the 60’s

After seeing some much needed sun, overcast conditions will sadly return Monday afternoon. A low-pressure system will develop once again over the southwest United States and move into our area Monday. The system will move eastward bringing a cold front that will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Showers and storms will be prominent from late Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Projected rainfall accumulation looks to be anywhere from half an inch to over an inch of rain. With the ground already being saturated from the last system, localized flooding is a possibility. Please turn around if roads are covered with water. Behind the incoming cold front, temperatures will fall down into the lower 60’s for highs the next several days. We will see some sunny skies Wednesday then our next system looks to come by next weekend.