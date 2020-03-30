Rain & Storms Monday Night into Tuesday Morning; Slight Cooldown into the 60’s

As the four states were fortunate enough to dodge the severe weather outbreak occurring over Illinois, Iowa and eastern Missouri, we are going to see sunny and comfortable weather for Sunday and most of Monday. The strong low-pressure system will move off to the east which will ease the winds for tomorrow, although it might be breezy at times. Temperatures will not change drastically in terms of highs for Sunday. Highs will reach the 70's once again and continue into Monday until another system moves into the four states. By Monday evening, the four states will have another chance for showers and storms into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will cool down into the 60's on Tuesday. Severe weather looks to be very unlikely with this system, but heavy rainfall is probable. With a saturated ground and heavy rainfall, localized flooding is a very good possibility Monday night into Tuesday morning. We will see mostly sunny conditions Wednesday, then possibility some showers into next weekend.