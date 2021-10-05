Rain possible tomorrow before a warm up Friday

After a cool start this morning, we’ll see a fairly fall-like afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through Tuesday and Wednesday morning before our next rain chance tomorrow. Rain tomorrow will be spotty with a few rumbles of thunder, but not everyone will see rain. The best chances for rain will be in the afternoon and mostly to our east. Rainfall totals will likely be below a quarter inch. Temperatures will be in the 70s until Friday, when we jump into the upper 80s by Saturday.