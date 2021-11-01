Rain possible through Wednesday; Widespread frost likely by Thursday

Cloudy, cooler and even rainy weather will define the first few days of November in the Four States. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s through Wednesday. Some of us could see a few afternoon showers today, but most will be dry until Tuesday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning, but the bulk of the rain will stay to our south. Rainfall totals for most of the Four States will be between 0.5-1″ by Wednesday morning. As clouds clear overnight, a widespread frost/freeze looks more likely heading into Thursday and Friday mornings. Temperatures should warm back to more average conditions this weekend as we turn back our clocks one hour.