Friday will have plenty of dry time as rain circles around a low pressure system through this evening. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and stay there through the rest of the day. Winds will pick up this afternoon and gust up to 35 MPH out of the northwest. Rain chances will finally drop to zero after about 10 PM tonight, and clouds will quickly exit as we cool into the middle 30s. Totals will be between 0-5-1″.

Enjoy a beautiful weekend across the Four States as we see a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the 60s tomorrow and the 70s on Sunday as we enter into the season of spring. Soak in the sun while it’s here because we won’t see much of it through the middle of next week.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday, Tuesday and even into early Wednesday. The severe threat looks to stay to our south right now, but heavy rain and flooding could be a concern as our ground will be fairly saturated. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s through next week.