We’re finally seeing some cooler weather move into the four states. Rain develops for most of us this overnight and early Wednesday. We will see pleasant weather with sunshine for the rest of this week.

We have numerous showers across central parts of Missouri and areas closer to Springfield. This is where we have a front that’s already making its way across the area today. This will be the focus for showers and storms through tonight. These become more numerous late tonight into tomorrow morning. Much of this will be tapering off after lunch time. As far as rainfall amounts we could still see some areas getting between a quarter and three quarters of an inch of rain. The higher amounts are probably going to be closer to springfield. For tomorrow look for showers in the morning with decreasing clouds late.

We’ll see a high temperature of 79. Then we see pleasant weather continuing into Thursday with a light Northeast wind. There will be another front making its way towards us by late in the week. This will just kind of reinforce the mild weather for the weekend. High temperatures will only be in the 80s as we get into the weekend too. We see the chance for rain starting to pick up again by Sunday and Monday.