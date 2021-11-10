Rain likely this evening; Cooler through end of week

Wednesday will be mostly dry and cloudy as temperatures warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. Storms will move toward parts of SE Kansas by 4pm today, but most areas likely won’t start to see rain until after sunset. By 7pm, Joplin and nearby areas will see strong winds and heavy rain, but this system will be out of the area around midnight. Clouds and temperatures will decrease behind this system, and we’ll fall into the upper 50s for Veteran’s Day and the upper 40s for Friday and Saturday. Saturday morning will also likely feature a freeze across the Four States.