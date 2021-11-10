Rain likely this evening; Cooler through end of week

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to intervene with Belarus over the migrant situation on that country’s border with Poland, where groups of migrants made bold attempts this week to cross into European Union territory.

The chancellor’s office said Merkel spoke with Putin by phone and underlined that the exploitation “of migrants against the European Union by the Belarusian regime is inhuman and completely unacceptable.” Merkel asked the Russian president "to exert his influence on the regime in Minsk,” her office said.