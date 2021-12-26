Rain likely late Monday night into early Tuesday









Sunday was another record-setting December day in the Joplin area, with a high of 75 breaking the December 26 record high of 71 from 2008.

Temperatures will be cooler Monday, but highs in the lower-60s are still 15-20 degrees above normal for late December.

Another warm front approaches the area Monday night, which will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight Monday night into early Tuesday. Some rainfall could be locally heavy.

Behind the front, we’ll warm back up to 70 degrees Tuesday, before a cold front drops us back to the low to mid-50s for Wednesday and Thursday.

A few more showers are possible Friday afternoon and Saturday, before a strong system really drops down our temperatures.

By Sunday, we’ll get a taste of winter in the Four States, with highs only reaching the mid-30s.

The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for below normal temperatures (average highs are in the mid-40s) as we begin January.

Have a great week!