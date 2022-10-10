It has been several weeks since the Four States has picked up any measurable rainfall, but rain has actually returned to the area, as a relatively strong, southerly lower level flow of moist air has been moving north out of the Gulf of Mexico. This moist flow pattern has been absent for many weeks, but has formed once again, thanks to tightening pressure gradients associated with our stronger, Fall low pressure systems. The system that is bringing our scattered showers tonight is a trough of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and this feature will make its way northeast into the Upper midwest, by mid day Tuesday. So, model forecasts indicate some morning showers with the upper level wave and then drying behind the system, which should bring an end to this initial rain event from late morning into the early afternoon. A strong southerly breeze and a peak of sunshine in a few spots later in the day, should boost high temperatures to the lower and middle 70s in most areas. We will have one more warm night as we await the arrival of the stronger cold front during the morning hours Wednesday. Lows will drop only to the lower 60s in the healthy southerly flow and moist environment, which seriously slows down typical diurnal chilling of the low level atmosphere. Enough buoyancy will be present in a rather strong wind environment, from the surface through about twenty thousand feet, for the possibility of the development of few strong thunderstorms when the cold front moves west to east across the viewing area from around 4 am through 10 am. The good news is that frontal timing comes so early in the day; rather than during the peak heating hours of the afternoon, when the local atmosphere would be more unstable and conducive for strong convective updrafts. Drier air follows the front for Wednesday afternoon, and we should enjoy a return to sunshine behind the front. Enough afternoon insolation could help boost high temperatures back into the middle and upper 70s in the post frontal environment present across the Four States.