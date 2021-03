Wind gusts up around 25 mph will be possible through the overnight hours.

Dry conditions are expected for the overnight hours into the first half of Monday, but we'll have a good chance of rain by Monday afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible through Monday night, but we are not expecting any severe weather or flooding. In general, we are expecting about a half an inch of rain from noon Monday through noon Tuesday. Areas further to the south and west of Joplin have the best chance of receiving more rainfall.