Rain ends today; Beautiful weekend ahead before cooling down again next week

Rain finally comes to an end for all of the Four States early this afternoon, but clouds and winds will stick around with gusts up to 35 MPH possible. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight, and areas closer to Wichita could see patchy frost tomorrow morning. The weekend looks beautiful with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s, but it will be a little chilly for Trick or Treaters Sunday night. We’re watching a few more chances for rain and even cooler temperatures as we enter into next week. The first widespread frost is likely as we head into Thursday morning.