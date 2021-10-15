Rain ending this morning; Sunny and seasonal weekend ahead

Morning storms are coming to an end, and we may have a few isolated showers and storms stick around through the midday hours. By the afternoon, the Four States will be dry and see a high in the middle 60s. Skies will clear through the overnight hours as we cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s as the wind chill returns tomorrow morning! A nice fall-like weekend is on tap with a lot of sunshine. We have a small rain chance next Wednesday with a passing cold front, but most of the week ahead should be dry.

