We will continue to see scattered showers move across the Four States tonight. Much of this will hold off until around midnight. It will continue into tomorrow morning. Most of Thanksgiving will be dry though. Look for mild temperatures to continue into the weekend. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday.



We’ve really seen the clouds increase as this next wave starts to make its way out of Texas and into Oklahoma. The broader part of this has been closer to the Gulf Coast. This is where most of the active weather is going to be tonight. We will continue to see showers move in from the southwest though through tonight. After about midnight it becomes a little bit more widespread. This will begin to take her off early on Thanksgiving. We will start to see a north wind late in the day. This will coolest down a little bit as we go into friday. Look for a high temperature still at 54.

We are dry and sunny though for Friday with a breezy north wind. This will hold temperatures down a little but we are still going to reach 50. Then showers are likely again on Saturday. Next week we should have a few days with temperatures in the 60s.