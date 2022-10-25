Much-needed rain continues into Tuesday morning in the Four States. Moderate rainfall will finally come to an end for all of us between 2-4 PM, and then we’ll see a lot of sunshine before the early sunset this evening. Once all is said and done this afternoon, some of us could see rainfall totals from the last 2 days near 4″ or so! Note that some of us are also under a wind advisory through this afternoon, with wind gusts up to 40 MPH possible.

Skies will be clear and winds will be calm tonight as we cool into the upper 30s. Tomorrow will see abundant sunshine with highs in the middle 60s. Clouds will increase into Thursday ahead of our next rain chance Thursday night into Friday. Note that this system will not be as widespread and long-lived as the one we’re seeing today.

By Saturday, most of this rain should be staying to our south and east, so we should be dry this weekend. Some clouds will stick around as we warm into the 60s this weekend and into Halloween.