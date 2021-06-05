Rain Chances Sunday-Tuesday, Big Warmup Next Week









There is a very small chance of an isolated showers tonight, but chances for showers and storms are expected to pick up through the day Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but most areas can expect to pick up on a passing shower or storm. As we head through Monday and Tuesday, showers and storms will again be possible. You’ll notice precipitation will become less prevalent in the evening as we lose the heating of the day to fuel the rain. Precipitation could be locally heavy in some areas, but we should remain below an inch of total rain. From Wednesday through Saturday, it’s not out of the question that a shower or storm could pop up, but most areas should stay dry during this time.

The rain should keep high temperatures a bit cooler for Sunday, with highs making it to the upper-70s. It will be just as humid as it was for Saturday, so it won’t feel noticeably cooler. We look to warm into the low to mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday, then well into the upper-80s for Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, I think we have a good shot at hitting 90 degrees. Plenty of humidity is expected next week, with dewpoint temperatures in the lower-70s quite possible a good amount of the time.

Have a great Sunday!