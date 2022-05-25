Rain chances are not done in the Four States just yet. Showers with isolated thunder are likely through 10 AM or so this morning, and then we just have a chance for isolated showers this afternoon. We should be mostly dry as we warm to a high of 67 later today. Most of tonight should be dry, as well, until we cool into the lower 50s tomorrow morning. Isolated showers are still possible through Thursday, but once the sunshine returns on Friday, temperatures will soar. Memorial Day Weekend is expected to see plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Sunday and Monday could be a little breezy at times, but we’re expecting mostly dry and above average conditions through the end of May.







