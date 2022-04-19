Clouds will increase through Tuesday, and rain showers are possible early this afternoon. There will still be plenty of dry time as temperatures warm into the middle 60s. Rain will become more widespread overnight, and we could hear a few rumbles of thunder after midnight.

If a boundary stalls across the Four States Wednesday, there is a change it could ignite a few strong to severe storms through Wednesday and early Thursday with a wind and hail threat. The Storm Prediction Center has put parts of our area under a slight risk for severe weather because of this, so we’ll keep you updated. The best chance for this severe weather will be Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Friday will likely be the only completely dry day as temperatures warm into the 80s. Rain chances return late Saturday and stick with us through Sunday and into Monday. Storms are possible Saturday night, and depending on where the front stalls, we could potentially continuous heavy rain through Sunday. A lot can change in this forecast by the weekend, so stay updated with the latest forecast.