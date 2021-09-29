Rain chances increase Thursday-Saturday









Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Most locations will remain dry. Lows in the mid-60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower-80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid to upper-70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of a rain shower. Most locations will remain dry. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-70s.