Rain chances increase through the end of the week

Wednesday will begin dry before afternoon storms could pop up–with the best chance today being west of I-49. Rain chances for everyone will increase into tomorrow, with again the best chance in the afternoon. Still have those umbrellas handy throughout the entire day, as showers and storms could pop up at any time as we enter into a very wet and unorganized weather pattern. Scattered storms are also likely into Friday and Saturday–finally looking to dry out by Sunday afternoon. Expected rainfall totals will be between 1-2″ once all is said and done on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to decrease into the middle 70s through this period.