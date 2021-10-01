Rain chances increase through Friday and Saturday

Today will be similar to yesterday in terms of temperatures and rain chances. We’ll see highs in the lower 80s with the best rain chances in the afternoon, but rain chances will actually increase through the evening and overnight hours into Saturday. Saturday will be fairly rainy, but there will be dry time before we completely dry up early on Sunday. Rainfall totals will add about a half inch by Sunday morning, but heavy bands of rain can add locally higher amounts, as we saw yesterday. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 70s this week.