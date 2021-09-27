Rain chances increase midweek, cooler weekend









Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows in the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and humid, with highs around 90. Breezy, with wind gusts to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower-80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper-70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Most locations will remain dry. Highs in the mid to upper-70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of a rain shower. Most locations will remain dry. Highs in the mid-70s.